A Mexican university has decided not to decertify a psychology graduate who defended traditional values in his valedictory speech.

The Autonomous University of Baja California found no basis for withholding Christian Cortez Pérez’s degree and professional license, according to a news release from ADF International, the faith-based legal advocacy nonprofit that worked with Mr. Pérez in defending his right to speak.

In a Sept. 21 ruling, which the legal group released Monday, the University Council found “the arguments presented by the aggrieved party are unfounded, as well as the sanctions requested, for which reason the appeal filed is dismissed.”

“I am overjoyed that the University has recognized that I committed no wrong in exercising my free speech rights to speak about issues of profound moral concern from the graduation podium,” Mr. Pérez said in a statement. “What happened to me shows how dangerous it is when professors with agendas try to punish students with whom they disagree.”

Educators and students had urged administrators to sanction Mr. Pérez over his valedictory remarks. A “manifesto” released by professors called on university officials to cancel his merit award and notify Mexico’s psychological associations about his comments.

In his valedictory address, Mr. Pérez said: “Today we are deep into a real anthropological struggle to redefine the human being, the human person, man, through the implementation of ideologies and fashions of thought that always end up undermining dignity and freedom.”

Mexican attorney Carlos Ramirez called the controversy a “completely inappropriate ordeal” and said the decision should be “a clear signal to all that students have the right to voice their views in a public university. Free speech is fundamental for flourishing intellectual life both in and beyond school.”

The Washington Times has contacted the Autonomous University in Ensenada for comment.

