Former President Barack Obama enjoyed well-wishes and offers of free ice cream as he departed a high-end sushi restaurant in Los Angeles and got into a vehicle that took up the handicapped spot during his dinner.

The black SUV occupied the clearly marked space for about two hours, according to The Daily Mail, which captured footage of his exit.

Mr. Obama dined with his two daughters, who live in L.A., and got into the vehicle while ice cream shop owners tried to steer him into their businesses.

Persons on the video were surprised to see the president, dressed in all white, as he departed from the choice parking spot with an adjoining space marked off by an orange cone.

