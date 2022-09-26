Dozens of pro-life activists plan to pray Tuesday night outside a Planned Parenthood facility in the nation’s capital, resuming a twice-a-year campaign of around-the-clock seasonal outreach at abortion clinics.

The vigil will kick off the fall campaign of the D.C. chapter of 40 Days for Life, an international pro-life effort that will run from Sept. 28 to Nov. 6.

Organizers say the campaign, the group’s first since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June, is designed to raise awareness heading into the Nov. 8 midterm elections.

“Regarding the timing, 40 Days for Life is not directly political,” said Michael New, a Catholic University of America professor who is organizing the D.C. campaign. “However, I think it is important to raise the salience of sanctity to life issues among pro-lifers prior to elections.”

Shawn Carney, co-founder and president of 40 Days for Life, said this fall’s campaign in 622 cities will be the group’s “largest ever.” It comes as the Mannheim Administrative Court ruled in Germany last month that local abortion clinics could not block the campaign’s silent prayer gatherings.

“While many are claiming the overturning of Roe will motivate the pro-abortion base, they have ignored what the end of Roe has done for the vast, highly motivated pro-life grassroots,” Mr. Carney said in an email.

The pro-life group claims to have saved the lives of more than 20,000 babies since its first campaign in 2007.

