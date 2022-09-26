Some D.C. Public Schools teachers say they are owed back pay or have yet to be paid this school year, according to a media report.

The school system said about 30 teachers are being affected by the payment issue, but the Washington Teachers Union believes more teachers than that are impacted, according to a report from WTTG, the local Fox affiliate for D.C.

Thomas Northrup, a first grade teacher at Bruce Monroe Elementary School in the Park View area, told WTTG that his paychecks are $1,000 short.

Mr. Northrup also said he knows of two people who ran summer school and are owed $8,000 but can’t get in touch with anyone at DCPS to make it right.

The station reported that this glitch typically occurs at the beginning of the school year as paperwork is processed for new hires but gets resolved almost immediately. However, the delays this time around are making some teachers consider going on strike.

“We are aware of a few compensation issues that some staff encountered due in part to paperwork complications,” D.C. Public Schools said in a statement to WTTG. “We’re working expeditiously to resolve these issues and will work to provide back pay to those affected. We deeply regret the delay and will continue to update the impacted teachers.”

