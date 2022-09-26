A large group of Philadelphia youths ransacked a Wawa and left the store trashed, according to a video of the incident taken by an employee.

About 100 youths descended onto the convenience store in North Philadelphia around 8:20 p.m. Saturday where they threw food at each other, stole items and destroyed shelves. One young woman was even seen mounting a counter where she began twerking.

The commotion then traveled outside where some teens were seen fighting and yelling among each other. The crowd dispersed when police arrived on the scene, according to multiple reports.

One former employee told WPVI-TV that she was angry about what went down Saturday night.

“I was very upset because being in the shoes of those employees, I know just how terrifying it is and how frustrating it is having to clean up after that as well,” the former employee said.

Wawa also told the station that it is working with the police to “bring all of the perpetrators to justice.”

