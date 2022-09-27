Rep. Andy Biggs is calling on Republicans to impeach Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas in a new documentary depicting chaos and unfettered immigration at the southern border.

The Arizona Republican has narrated a half-hour film, titled “Alien Invasion,” that looks at the Biden administration’s policies on the southern border and the influx of illegal immigrants entering the country at record highs. The film will premiere Thursday at the Heritage Foundation.

“While Joe Biden serves as the figurehead for his administration, much of the administration’s immigration policy is spearheaded by Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas,” Mr. Biggs said in the film. “He has deliberately dismantled the nation’s border and immigration policies, and it’s a threat to the sovereignty and security of our nation.”

The documentary, viewed by The Washington Times, showed footage from the southern border, as well as numerous interviews with local officials in Arizona, former Homeland Security officials, and GOP lawmakers in Congress.

It is the first comprehensive documentary on the southern border made by a lawmaker.

Mr. Biggs introduced articles of impeachment against Mr. Mayorkas earlier this year, accusing him of having failed to maintain “operational control” of the border, in addition to failing to implement the Trump-era Title 42 health policy.

Title 42 would allow for the rapid expulsion of migrants at the border due to concerns of COVID-19.

Dozens of Republicans co-sponsored Mr. Biggs’ bill, including Reps. Louie Gohmert of Texas, Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia and Lauren Boebert of Colorado.

“[Mayorkas’s] abandonment of his duty is willful and purposeful,” Mr. Biggs said. “Secretary Mayorkas there’s no question in my mind, he should go. He should be impeached.”

The Homeland Secretary Department did not immediately respond for comment.

