A weekly radio show hosted by former NFL quarterback Brett Favre is being put on hold following his alleged involvement in a Mississippi welfare fraud scheme.

A Sirius XM company spokesman confirmed to Variety on Sunday that “The SiriusXM Blitz With Brett Favre and Bruce Murray” is being tabled while the allegations are sorted out. The show has been running since 2018.

Front Office Sports reported last week that ESPN Milwaukee also paused Favre’s weekly radio appearances on the station.

The Hall of Fame quarterback had allegedly pushed for state officials to help him fund the construction of a new volleyball complex at the University of Southern Mississippi in 2019, according to court filings obtained by ESPN.

Favre hasn’t been charged in the case, but did receive $1.1 million from a nonprofit organization that secured funding for the project through Mississippi’s Temporary Assistance to Needy Families program. He has since paid the money back, but the state said he still owes $228,000 in interest, according to ESPN.

The organization’s founder, Nancy New, pleaded guilty in April to charges brought against her in the $77 million fraud scheme, as reported by the Clarion Ledger. It’s the largest instance of public fraud in Mississippi’s history.

Favre has insisted that he didn’t know where the money for the project came from.

