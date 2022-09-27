The nation’s candy makers are expecting a 5% increase in Halloween chocolate and candy sales as most Americans responding to a recent survey say they plan to celebrate the holiday.

In a survey released Monday, the National Confectioners Association reported that 93% of adults plan to celebrate the Oct. 31 holiday with chocolate and other treats such as candy corn.

“The past few years have proven that the confectionery industry is resilient, and Americans remain enthusiastic about enjoying their favorite treats during seasonal celebrations like Halloween with friends and family,” John Downs, the trade group’s president and CEO, said in a statement.

According to the survey, 97% of Americans plan to welcome trick-or-treaters with chocolate and candy this year.

Polling company 210 Analytics conducted the national online survey of 1,573 adults on Jan. 17-31. The margin of error was plus or minus 2.5 percentage points at the 95% confidence level.

