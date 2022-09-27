The U.S. Department of Labor found several Dairy Queen locations in Indiana and Michigan violated child labor laws.

The report by the DOL cited four locations, three in Indiana and one in Michigan, that violated the Fair Labor Standards act by allowing or coercing children ages 14-15 to work longer hours than permitted.

Underage workers are not allowed to work more than three hours on a school night, more than eight hours on a nonschool day, or more than 18 hours total a week. The department found 102 minors across the locations that worked more than legally allowed.

“Child labor laws protect teens’ health and ensure their first job experiences are positive and manageable with schooling and other commitments,” Indianapolis Wage and Hour Division District Director Patricia Lewis said in a statement.

H&H Coldwater LLC has agreed to pay $42,572 in civil violations as a result of the investigation.

• Vaughn Cockayne can be reached at vcockayne@washingtontimes.com.