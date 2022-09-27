JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Hurricane Ian’s looming threat to Florida is poised to be the biggest challenge of Gov. Ron DeSantis’s first term in office, and it could also impact his political future as the nation gets an up-close look at how he steers the Sunshine State through a natural disaster.

Ian is expected to make landfall on Wednesday on the state’s west coast as a powerful Category 3 hurricane. But the storm was already churning through national politics on Tuesday with the news that President Biden, who was set to label Mr. DeSantis an “extremist” at a now-canceled Orlando speech this week, hasn’t even called the governor ahead of the storm.

“An election is coming and I guess he can’t muster the ability to pick up the phone and call the governor,” Lora Ries, who served as acting deputy chief of staff at the Homeland Security Department and is now at the conservative Heritage Foundation, told The Washington Times.

Mr. Biden had planned the Florida trip to stump for Mr. DeSantis’s trailing Democratic opponent, Rep. Charlie Crist. As of Tuesday, the president had yet to call Mr. DeSantis, who in addition to running for a second term as governor is considered a leading GOP contender in the 2024 presidential race.

Instead, Mr. Biden phoned the mayors of Clearwater, St. Petersburg and Tampa to discuss preparations for the potential impacts of Hurricane Ian.

The president touted the federal response and a surge of federal assistance, in a Rose Garden address.

“My administration is on an alert and in action to help the people of Florida,” Mr. Biden said. He said he told the three mayors, two of them Democrats and one a Republican, “Whatever they need, contact me directly.”

As much as Mr. Biden is eager to show the nation he’s on top of the storm, the real test is for Mr. DeSantis, who took office in 2019 and has never governed during a major hurricane.

“Hurricane management can make or break a governor,” Brad Coker, the managing director of Mason-Dixon Polling and Strategy, said.

Former Gov. Jeb Bush, a Republican, saw his job approval ratings rise with his handling of the eight hurricanes that impacted Florida while he was in office, while his brother, President George W. Bush, watched his poll numbers plummet after he was blamed for responding too slowly to catastrophic flooding in Louisiana caused by Hurricane Katrina, which had overwhelmed the Democratic governor.

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie’s handling of Superstorm Sandy in 2012 gave the Republican a huge boost in the polls ahead of his re-election in a state that voted for President Obama by 17 points.

Ian will make landfall less than six weeks before Mr. DeSantis faces voters in his bid for a second term and the election will likely take place when many Florida communities may still be recovering from the storm.

He’s also facing a much larger audience as an undeclared but leading contender among possible GOP presidential hopefuls and a sizable victory in Florida’s gubernatorial contest will bolster his national image.

Mr. Coker, who lives in northern Florida, said Mr. DeSantis has a big opportunity to seal more voter support ahead of November 8 by putting aside politics and focusing on preparation and response to the storm.

“If he passes the test, it probably puts his 2022 re-election race away,” Mr. Coker said.

Mr. DeSantis declared a state of emergency for all 67 Florida counties on Saturday and has been on camera daily urging residents to heed evacuation warnings as the storm track wobbled, and announcing steps he’s taken to prepare the entire state for impact and recovery.

“This is a 24-7 thing and, of course, we are going to see it all the way through,” Mr. DeSantis said at a press conference in Pinellas County. “And we’ll be here on the back end as well.”

While he has not talked to Mr. Biden, as DeSantis aides confirmed, the governor has been in contact with Federal Emergency Management Agency Administrator Deanne Criswell about the federal government’s involvement, which will mostly center on distributing money to those who need aid after the storm.

“FEMA is integrated in what we are doing,” Mr. DeSantis said.

• Susan Ferrechio can be reached at sferrechio@washingtontimes.com.