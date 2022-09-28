The U.S. Embassy in Moscow says Americans in Russia should leave as soon as possible and is warning that anyone with dual citizenship could be drafted following Russian President Vladimir Putin’s recent military conscription order.

In a security alert announced Tuesday on the U.S. Embassy website, State Department officials said Russia may refuse to acknowledge dual citizenship claims and deny access to U.S. consular assistance. The Kremlin also could prevent their departure from Russia.

“The U.S. Embassy has severe limitations on its ability to assist U.S. citizens, and conditions, including transportation options, may suddenly become even more limited,” embassy officials said. “Commercial flight options are extremely limited at present and are often unavailable on short notice.

The embassy said overland routes by car and bus are still open and is warning Americans who want to leave that they should make “independent arrangements as soon as possible.”

The military conscription, ordered to provide troops for Moscow’s faltering military invasion of neighboring Ukraine, remains extremely unpopular within Russia and has sparked widespread protests. The U.S. Embassy warns that freedom of assembly and expression are not guaranteed in Russia and told U.S. citizens to avoid demonstrations if possible.

“Russian authorities have arrested U.S. citizens who have participated in demonstrations,” the embassy said.

