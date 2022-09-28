U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers in Louisville, Kentucky recently intercepted a shipment containing enough doses of fentanyl to kill 220,700 people, the agency announced Wednesday.

The shipment, being sent from South Africa to an address in Littleton, Colorado, was manifested as materials for water purification. A bottle labeled Hydrozone ph-Balance and a small zip-locked bag of powder labeled “Bicarbonate materials” both allegedly contained fentanyl.

The intercepted fentanyl was around 441 grams, worth around $58,000 in street value. Another small bag labeled “Magnesium mix” contained 32.8 grams of powdered cocaine worth about $3,280 in street value, said CBP.

“Our officers and specialists in Louisville consistently showcase their quality training and commitment to the CBP mission,” said LaFonda D. Sutton-Burke, the director of field operations at CBP’s Chicago Field Office.

The port of Louisville has seen a slew of narcotics shipments seized thus far in September, with 17 pounds of cocaine, 20 pounds of fentanyl, 83 pounds of steroids, 119 pounds of ketamine, 123 pounds of heroin, 141 pounds of methamphetamine and 251 pounds of marijuana impounded by authorities since Sept. 1.

The collected street value of the seized drugs is approximately $4.6 million.

“Our officers are committed to keep our country and communities safe from illegal and dangerous drugs. This seizure is one example of the quality enforcement work they do on a daily basis,” said Louisville’s Port Director Thomas Mahn.

• Brad Matthews can be reached at bmatthews@washingtontimes.com.