President Biden on Wednesday signed off on a $1.1 billion security assistance package to Ukraine, bringing the total U.S. commitment to $16.2 billion since the start of Russia’s invasion seven months ago.

The support will include 18 additional High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS) that have proven to be highly effective on the battlefield. Also included will be 150 Humvees and 150 tactical vehicles needed to tow heavy weapons, Pentagon officials said Wednesday.

The latest package comes as part of the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI). The program does not pull weapons directly from U.S. stockpiles, but uses congressionally-appropriated funds to contract for the hardware through the private sector.

The announcement of the aid package comes after referendums were held in four occupied regions of Ukraine to become part of Russia.

U.S., Ukrainian and NATO officials said the voting was a sham and vowed not to recognize the outcome.

