Police are searching for a convicted Las Vegas bomber who escaped from his Nevada prison last week.

The Nevada Department of Corrections (NDOC) said that Porfirio Duarte-Herrera, 42, was missing from Tuesday morning’s scheduled count at the Southern Desert Correctional Center in Indian Springs.

The Reno Gazette Journal reported that Duarte-Herrera had been missing since Friday.

Gov. Steve Sisolak said in a statement that the delay in realizing Duarte-Herrera had escaped was “unacceptable.”

“My office has ordered NDOC to conduct and complete a thorough investigation into this event as quickly as possible,” Mr. Sisolak said. “This kind of security lapse cannot be permitted and those responsible will be held accountable.”

Local, state and federal law enforcement officers are searching for the convict, who is 5’4 and weighs 135 pounds. Authorities said he has brown hair, brown eyes and no tattoos. He should be considered dangerous and should not be approached, according to police.

Duarte-Herrera is serving a life sentence for first-degree murder for bombing a casino hot dog stand vendor in 2007. He was convicted in 2010.

The Nicaragua native used a motion-activated bomb in a coffee cup atop a car parked at the Luxor hotel-casino to kill Willebaldo Dorantes Antonio, who was dating the ex-girlfriend of co-defendant Omar Rueda-Denvers.

At the time, prosecutors said jealousy was the motive for the attack. A jury in Clark County spared the two men from the death penalty.

Rueda-Denvers was also sentenced to life in prison on murder charges for his role in the killing. He is serving his time at a separate prison and was still in custody when news of Duarte-Herrera’s escape became public.

• This article was based in part on wire service reports.

