The husband of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene has reportedly filed for divorce, calling the marriage “irretrievably broken.”

According to a report in The Hill, Perry Greene asked the Floyd County Superior Court in his filing Wednesday to seal the divorce proceedings, “because the parties’ significant privacy interest in sealing the records outweighs the public’s minuscule interest in access to said records.”

The Hill reported that Mrs. Greene, Georgia Republican, has signed a receipt for her husband’s filing, which says the couple already has separated.

Mr. Greene’s petition asks for an equitable division of the couple’s assets and debt.

“Marriage is a wonderful thing and I’m a firm believer in it. Our society is formed by a husband and wife creating a family to nurture and protect,” Mrs. Greene said in a statement to The Hill.

“Together, Perry and I formed our family and raised three great kids. He gave me the best job title you can ever earn: Mom. I’ll always be grateful for how great of a dad he is to our children,” she said.

The couple’s marriage is a “private and personal” matter, she added in her statement, which didn’t directly confirm or deny the filing.

In his statement, Mr. Greene called the congresswoman his “best friend.”

“Our family is our most important thing we have done. As we go on different paths we will continue to focus on our 3 incredible kids and their future endeavors and our friendship,” he said.

