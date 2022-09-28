Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell has endorsed changes proposed by a bipartisan group of senators to the Electoral Count Act, the 1887 law that governs how Congress affirms presidential election results and a smooth transition of power.

The Kentucky Republican’s support means the evenly split chamber almost certainly has the ability to pass the proposed modifications that are meant to prevent another Jan. 6, 2021, when pro-Trump rioters temporarily halted the certification process and some GOP lawmakers contested the results from states that voted for President Biden.

“I’ll proudly support the legislation, provided that nothing more than technical changes are made to its current form,” Mr. McConnell said Tuesday.

Mr. McConnell’s remarks made clear that he would not support a similar version passed by the House last week.

The Senate Rules and Administration Committee approved the legislation 14-1 Tuesday, with Sen. Ted Cruz, Texas Republican, as the lone dissenting vote.

“Clearly, when a 150-year old law has successfully brought us certainty, finality and one orderly presidential inauguration after another, we need to be delicate and careful with any changes,” Mr. McConnell said during the panel’s meeting. “But the chaos that came to a head on January 6 of last year strongly suggests that we find careful ways to clarify and streamline the process.”

The bill, dubbed the Electoral Count Reform and Presidential Transition Improvement Act, would clarify that the vice president’s role to tally Electoral College votes is procedural, make it more challenging for lawmakers to contest state results and prevent states from appointing their own electors in order to circumvent the will of voters.

