The business news publication Fast Company said Wednesday that a hacker caused racist and obscene push alerts to be sent to people’s devices via the Apple News platform.

Subscribers to Fast Company through Apple News received obscene notifications on their phones and devices on Tuesday evening, which the business publication said was caused by someone breaching its content management system. The alerts were sent approximately one minute apart.

“The messages are vile and are not in line with the content and ethos of Fast Company,” the publication said in a statement shared on Twitter. “We are investigating the situation and have shut down FastCompany.com until the situation has been resolved.”

The decision to take its website offline came amid Fast Company determining that Tuesday’s offensive alerts were related to an incident last weekend in which the website’s homepage was defaced. The website remained offline on Wednesday morning.

Fast Company said similar foul language appeared on its website’s home page and other web pages on Sunday afternoon, which prompted the publication to shutter its website for approximately two hours.

“Fast Company regrets that such abhorrent language appeared on our platforms and in Apple News, and we apologize to anyone who saw it before it was taken down,” the publication said.

Apple News is a news aggregation platform available on Apple devices, including phones, tablets, and computers. After Fast Company’s obscene and racist alerts were sent through its service, Apple News said Tuesday evening that it disabled the channel on its platform.

• Ryan Lovelace can be reached at rlovelace@washingtontimes.com.