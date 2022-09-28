Deliberate acts of sabotage were responsible for the damage done to two major Russian underwater natural gas pipelines, European leaders said Wednesday, with multiple suspects, murky motives and a deepening divide between the Kremlin and the West serving only to spook already uneasy global energy markets.

Some in Europe were already suggesting Russia itself was behind the incident, even as the Kremlin pointed the finger at President Biden and accused the U.S. of perpetrating a terrorist attack.

The heated but inconclusive back-and-forth over the Baltic Sea leaks from the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines underscores the leverage Russia still holds over European energy supplies and how a disruption to Russian natural gas flow carries serious economic ramifications for the continent. European leaders were already bracing for a long, cold winter and had been urging member nations to scale back their fuel use amid cuts last summer in Russian gas deliveries.

Moscow blamed those cuts on technical issues with the Nord Stream 1 pipeline, but U.S. and European officials generally believe it was Russia’s way of exacting revenge for Europe’s economic sanctions on Russia following its February invasion of Ukraine. Russia, one theory went, is the prime beneficiary from chaos, terror and uncertainty in global energy markets, and the pipeline disasters increased all three.

But basic questions remained unanswered more than three days after “seismic events” were detected near the pipelines, which were not operational but still leaked stored fuel into international waters just Danish and Swedish territorial waters. Investigators offered no clues publicly on who carried out the attack, how it was done, what was the motive and what did the perpetrator hope to achieve.

The three pipeline leaks sparked immediate speculation that Russia was upping the ante in its use of energy supplies as a weapon, speculation a top spokesman for President Vladimir Putin dismissed as “stupid.”

But coming on the heels of Mr. Putin’s veiled threat last week to deploy nuclear weapons if his war in Ukraine continues to go south, the alleged sabotage of the two pipelines will further speculation that Moscow is turning to desperate measures as its ground invasion in Ukraine stalls and its citizens at home increasingly protest against the war.

The impact on global energy markets was immediate. Though neither Nord Stream pipeline was currently delivering gas to the continent, European gas prices shot up by 10% Wednesday as fuel leaked into the Baltic Sea. That spike came after a 7% jump on Tuesday.

European natural gas prices are up over 100% compared to a year ago.

With preliminary inspection work not even begun, experts said repairs to the pipelines could take months, although no significant shipments can be expected so long as Russia labors under international sanctions over its war in Ukraine.

Against that grim backdrop, officials promised a quick response. Most European leaders were careful to avoid blaming Russia by name, though it’s unclear who else would have had the means or motivation to pull off such an operation.

“All available information indicates those leaks are the result of a deliberate act,” European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said in a statement. “Any deliberate disruption of European energy infrastructure is utterly unacceptable and will be met with a robust and united response.”

Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau went further, suggesting that Moscow may have launched a carefully planned operation that could disrupt European energy markets without triggering a direct military response from NATO.

“The explosions took place very close to Danish territorial waters, but not inside them, because that would have meant NATO territory,” he said during an event in Washington hosted by the Center for Strategic and International Studies. “This could mean that someone is trying to intimidate the countries of the Baltic Sea. With the exception of Russia, all these countries are NATO members or are aspiring to membership” in NATO.

The case for sabotage

Seismologists said that explosions were detected in the Black Sea before the leaks were discovered Tuesday, seemingly backing up the claims of sabotage.

Nord Stream 1 — a long-running source of contention between Germany and the U.S., which argued under Presidents Obama, Trump and Biden that it was a geopolitical gift to Moscow — delivered gas from Russia to Europe before Moscow slashed its capacity last July, temporarily taking offline its fuel shipments to Europe. Nord Stream 2, meanwhile, was completed but never put into full operation as Berlin rescinded its approval earlier this year amid Russia’s war in Ukraine and heavy political pressure from the Biden administration.

Before that invasion, Russia supplied more than 40% of Europe’s natural gas. That figure has been cut substantially throughout 2022 as the EU and its member nations slashed their fuel use and sought gas from other sources, including liquefied natural gas from the U.S.

Russian officials also suggested sabotage was behind the pipeline leaks, but said Moscow had no motive to destroy its own pipelines are damage a route to get Russian gas to the Western and Western dollars and euros into the Kremlin’s coffers. Kremlin officials said they intend to call a United Nations Security Council meeting to discuss the matter.

But Moscow suggested that the U.S. is the culprit. Russian officials pointed to comments earlier this year from Mr. Biden, who said in February that the U.S. “will bring an end” to Nord Stream 2 if Russia invaded Ukraine.

“I promise you, we will be able to do it,” the president said.

Russian officials seized on those comments and suggested that Mr. Biden may have ordered a U.S. military operation to damage both Nord Stream 1 and 2, essentially forcing Europe to buy more of its gas from America.

“U.S. President Joe Biden must answer the question of whether the United States carried out its threat on Sept. 25 and 26 when an emergency was reported at three lines of Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2, which has been preliminarily recognized as ruptures, whereas he suggested those were blown up,” Kremlin spokesperson Maria Zakharova said in a social media post Wednesday, according to her country’s state-run Tass News Agency.

“His statement of intent was backed up with a promise. One must be responsible for one’s words,” she said. Failure to understand what one says does not absolve anyone of responsibility. Europe must know the truth!”

Dmitry Polyanskiy, a deputy Russian representative to the United Nations, seemed to suggest on Twitter that the U.S. is behind “this terrorist-style targeting of civilian infrastructure.”

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre and Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken declined to speculate on who or what was responsible for the leaks but used the incident to highlight U.S. efforts to wean Europe off a dangerous dependence on Russian gas.

“This just drives home the importance of our efforts to work together to get alternative gas supplies to Europe and to support efforts to reduce gas consumption and to accelerate true energy independence by moving to a clean energy economy,” Ms. Jean-Pierre said.

In addition to the economic and political fallout, there is likely to be a heavy environmental cost to the leaking pipelines.

Methane leaking from the damaged Nord Stream pipelines is likely to be the biggest burst of the potent greenhouse gas on record, by far, the Associated Press reported.

The methane discharge could be as much as five times as measured in the October 2015 Aliso Canyon disaster, the largest known terrestrial release of methane in U.S. history. The projected methane release could be equal to a third of Denmark’s total annual greenhouse gas emissions, a Danish official warned Wednesday.

Across Europe, government officials said they’ll beef up security around pipelines and other energy infrastructure. U.S. officials urged energy operators to do the same.

“Everybody should be on high alert,” U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said in a speech Wednesday in Vienna, according to Bloomberg News.

