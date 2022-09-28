A federal judge appointed by former President Donald Trump dismissed on Wednesday a lawsuit by pro-Trump attorney Sidney Powell claiming Dominion Voting Systems abused the judicial process by suing her over her election fraud allegations.

Ms. Powell, who filed several lawsuits on behalf of Mr. Trump contesting the 2020 election results in swing states, was sued by Dominion after she alleged the company and its voting machines were tainted with corruption.

In a counterclaim, she alleged Dominion was suing her to make an example out of her, and “suppress public criticism.”

But on Wednesday, a federal judge appointed by Mr. Trump shut down her countersuit.

“Powell’s complaint fails to link her abuse-of-process claim to any act that Dominion has taken other than filing and pursuing its lawsuit,” wrote Judge Carl J. Nichols.

Ms. Powell did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Dominion Voting Systems filed its lawsuit against Ms. Powell last year, claiming she damaged the company’s reputation in her election lawsuits where she claimed votes in several swing states were manipulated in favor of President-elect Joseph R. Biden.

“Lies were told about government election officials, elections workers, and Dominion Voting Systems. Those lies have consequences. They have served to diminish the credibility of U.S. elections. They have subjected officials and Dominion employees to harassment and death threats. And they have severely damaged the reputation of our company,” said John Poulos, CEO of Dominion, at the time of the filing.

“Today is the first step to restore our good name and faith in elections by holding those responsible to account. We intend to pursue justice vigorously to its rightful end,” he added.

Ms. Powell argued in federal court filings in Georgia, Michigan and Arizona that the company had ties to software developed by the late Venezuelan dictator Hugo Chavez in order to “steal” elections.

Her lawsuit alleged the company’s machines could be connected to the internet in violation of election laws.

Dominion is suing Ms. Powell for defamation, which aims to hold individuals liable in court for intentionally spreading lies that cause damage to the reputation of another.

