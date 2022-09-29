Andrea Bocelli, the Italian operatic singer, is suing New Hampshire-based Private Jet Services Group over breach-of-contract allegations that the firm gave him a noisy, cold private jet with personnel who warned of possible turbulence against his wishes.

Mr. Bocelli, blinded by a soccer injury in his childhood, has heightened hearing sensitivity, and he is particularly “sensitive to the elevated noise that an older airplane tends to make in flight, with such elevated noise causing him more anxiety,” the lawsuit stated.

For this reason, Mr. Bocelli requires planes with certain specifications before arranging air travel for tours and other purposes.

Mr. Bocelli wanted “a Dassault Falcon 7X and Falcon 8X or, for flights under 4 or 5 hours, a Dassault Falcon 900 EX or EX Easy, and the Falcon 2000LX,” and that the plane itself, no matter the model, had to be four years old or newer.

There is also a specification that aircrews not mention any turbulence or weather-related complications, so as not to inflame the singer’s anxiety.

Mr. Bocelli agreed to the Private Jet Service Group’s proposal of using a Falcon 2000LX for tour dates in November and December 2021.

The lawsuit alleges, however, that the details in the proposal on the type of aircraft were left out of the statement of work and invoice provided by Private Jet Services Group.

Instead, the tour was given an older plane, the Falcon 2000.

Mr. Bocelli was flown on Dec. 2, 2021, from Santa Ana, California to Cleveland on a “substantially older Falcon 2000 (1996 Year of Manufacture) with too few seats.”

Furthermore, according to Mr. Bocelli, the flight attendant and pilot “announced during the flight that they should expect a very bumpy ride before landing,” which “caused him to be anxious and to fear for his safety during the last 20 minutes of the flight.”

On Dec. 5, 2021, Private Jet Services Group is accused of canceling the Falcon 2000 provided to Mr. Bocelli, “costing him in excess of $300,000,” to charter new flights.

Further, the lawsuit contends, the new plane Mr. Bocelli chartered “did not have proper heating, thus causing Mr. Bocelli to suffer from the cold brought on by the high-altitude flight, and further putting him at risk of catching a cold or flu.”

Mr. Bocelli seeks compensatory damages and restitution from Private Jet Services Group. The company has not yet responded to a request for comment.

