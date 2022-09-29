The politicization of the FBI is being implemented by the promotion of liberal agents into positions of authority, and the punishment or dismissal of agents who support conservative causes, FBI insiders told The Washington Times.

They say this institutionalizes a liberal bias in the upper ranks of the nation’s premier law enforcement agency.

In one high-profile example, an FBI agent who while on duty demonstrated solidarity with Black Lives Matter marchers in Washington by “taking a knee” as the protesters passed was later rewarded with a promotion to a supervisor rank.

The BLM march in Washington occurred in 2020, when similar protests and riots swept across the country in response to the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Some law enforcement officials began kneeling with BLM protesters, including officers in Austin, Portland, Los Angeles, Coral Gables and Buffalo.

In Washington, among six on-duty agents in full FBI gear who “took a knee” for BLM protestors was a female agent who later was promoted to the No. 2 supervisory post at the Washington Field Office.

Immediately after the BLM march, Washington Field Office Counter Terrorism Special Agent in Charge Larissa Knapp lauded the six agents, The Times has learned, saying the kneeling agents de-escalated a confrontation that could have turned violent.

Other agents on the scene chose not to kneel.

FBI whistleblower Kyle Seraphin, who has been suspended from his job at the bureau, said he witnessed Ms. Knapp shower praise upon the agents when all the employees gathered in the Assistant Director in Charge’s conference room to discuss “presence patrols” following the BLM protest.

Each agent within the group of “kneeling agents” was hugged by Ms. Knapp and received gift cards from her for their action at the protest, Mr. Seraphin said, who added that he was shaking his head in disbelief before Ms. Knapp began yelling at him.

“So she focused her tirade about how ‘they were heroes … saved lives and they did the right thing. I called [Director Christopher Wray] to say how proud I was they de-escalated things. I don’t want to see anyone looking sideways at them,”’ Mr. Seraphin recalled her saying.

Another former FBI official who spoke on the condition of anonymity also recalled the events in the conference room.

“Some people were like, ‘That’s pretty disgraceful what they did. We’re not supposed to take sides,’” said the former official.

Mr. Seraphin said that joining the BLM protest should have been viewed as a policy violation of the Hatch Act, a law that prevents federal workers from engaging in political activity while on duty, in a federal facility or using government resources.

“There were plenty of other agents who were at the scene who did not take a knee and they said, ‘Look, we didn’t feel threatened,’” he said.

According to the Justice Department, “Political activity is activity directed toward the success or failure of a political party, candidate for partisan political office, or partisan political group. The statute carries serious penalties including REMOVAL from federal employment.”

However, several FBI agents noted a stark difference in how the Justice Department views Black Lives Matter protesters and Trump supporters who attended the Jan. 6, 2021, rally in Washington.

The DOJ is still prosecuting those who clashed with Capitol Police that day, charging individuals for a range of crimes from trespassing to assault to obstruction of an official proceeding, but the Justice Department recently settled with Black Lives Matter activists and others who clashed with the Secret Service and Park Police in Lafayette Park in June 2020.

Mr. Seraphin and the former bureau employee note that the bureau punished some FBI employees for going to former President Donald Trump’s “Stop the Steal” rally on January 6, 2021.

Those employees stopped short of joining supporters of Mr. Trump’s, who breached the capitol and rioted to protest the certification of President Biden’s certification, however, the bureau eliminated their security clearances.

“The entire world has changed in the last year and a half after June 6, and news started to come out about FBI employees who simply attended a rally having their clearances pulled,” a former FBI employee said, adding that the bureau would pull any string to connect an employee to the “insurrection” who was close to the capitol that day.

The FBI provided this statement to The Times in response to questions about the apparent disparate treatment of agents participating in BLM protests and protests linked to former President Donald Trump:

“While the FBI does not comment on specific personnel matters, under no circumstances would we take action against employees for lawfully exercising their First Amendment rights. All FBI employees understand that adherence to rigorous security policies and the highest standards of integrity are critical to fulfilling our mission of protecting the American people and upholding the Constitution of the United States.”

The FBI also noted that all FBI employees are subject to the Hatch Act.

