The first openly transgender Army officer is accused of plotting to leak sensitive medical information to Moscow.

Former Army Maj. Jamie Lee Henry and her spouse, Dr. Anna Gabrielian, were named in a federal indictment unsealed Thursday in Baltimore. Maryland records identify both as physicians who work at Johns Hopkins Hospital.

According to the indictment, Dr. Gabrielian, an anesthesiologist, told an undercover FBI agent they could pass along patient records of military members based at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, home of the Army’s 18th Airborne Corps and headquarters of the Army’s Special Operations Command. Delta Force, the Army’s lead anti-terrorist unit, also is based at Fort Bragg.

Dr. Henry had been a physician at Fort Bragg during her Army career.

Dr. Gabrielian reached out to a contact she apparently believed to be Russian officials following Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine in February, according to the affidavit.

“Gabrielian told the (undercover FBI agent) she was motivated by patriotism toward Russia to provide any assistance she could to Russia, even if it meant being fired or going to jail,” according to the indictment.

Court documents said Dr. Henry told the undercover FBI agent that she had looked into volunteering to join the Russian army after the invasion began.

“But Russia wanted people with ‘combat experience’ and (she) didn’t have any,” the indictment said.

Dr. Henry accused the U.S. of using the Ukrainians as a proxy “for their own hatred toward Russia,” according to the indictment.

Both are accused of violating patient privacy laws by attempting to pass sensitive medical information to a third party. They were expected to make a court appearance in Baltimore on Thursday.

