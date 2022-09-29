A man was taken to the hospital and two suspects were arrested Wednesday after authorities said a shooting took place inside D.C.’s Union Station.

The U.S. Capitol Police said they responded to a shooting inside Union Station shortly before 4 p.m. after one of the department’s sergeants heard gunshots inside the building.

One person was found with a minor gunshot wound to his foot in the station’s concourse.

A D.C. Fire and EMS spokesperson told The Hill that the victim was a man and that his injury was “very minor.”

He was taken to the hospital by family members, D.C. Fire told the outlet.

Capitol Police said that they caught two suspects near North Capitol Street and H Street, and confiscated a handgun at that time.

Amtrak police are leading the investigation into the incident. The Washington Times reached out to them for more details on what led up to the shooting.

