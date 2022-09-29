McDonald’s is letting its older customers relive their youth by introducing a limited-edition adult Happy Meal that comes complete with a toy inside.

The fast-food giant will release the Happy Meal box collaboration it did with streetwear fashion brand Cactus Plant Flea Market beginning next week, McDonald’s said in a press release.

People can get the meal — which is officially called the Cactus Plant Flea Market Box — either at the restaurant, in the drive-thru or through delivery while supplies last.

“We’re taking one of the most nostalgic McDonald’s experiences and literally repackaging it in a new way that’s hyper-relevant for our adult fans,” Tariq Hassan, McDonald’s USA chief marketing and customer experience officer, said in the release. “I can’t wait to give fans a unique piece of art and culture as we dive headfirst into the dynamic world of Cactus Plant Flea Market together next week.”

The Cactus Plant Flea Market Box can be ordered with either a Big Mac or a 10-piece nugget selection and is packaged with figurines of classic McDonald’s characters such as Grimace, Hamburglar and Birdie, as well as newcomer Cactus Buddy.

McDonald’s Rewards members who buy the new Happy Meal will also have a chance each week to win free merchandise, such as Grimace Chair, T-shirts and more.

Cactus Plant Flea Market is also selling a new clothing collection that pays homage to both brands on its website starting Oct. 3.

McDonald’s has done collaborations before, typically by releasing musical artist’s signature combo meals as menu items for a limited time. That has included rappers Travis Scott and Saweetie, Korean pop singers BTS and Colombian singer J Balvin’s meal, according to Insider.

• Matt Delaney can be reached at mdelaney@washingtontimes.com.