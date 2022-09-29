A new Google Maps feature will combine artificial intelligence with user data to determine a neighborhood’s vibe, the company announced recently.

“You’ll be able to select a neighborhood and see the most popular spots come to life. … You can quickly know if a neighborhood is artsy or has an exciting food scene so you can make an informed decision on how to spend your time,” Google explained in its blog on Wednesday.

A neighborhood’s vibe in Google Maps will be decided by a combination of AI and more than 20 million daily contributions from other users of Google Maps, including photos, videos and reviews of neighborhood locations.

“We can highlight the handful of places that are popular in that area. … It’s not just places to eat, it could also be a park or it could be things that the community that lives in that neighborhood have helped tell the map,” said Chris Phillips, vice president and general manager of Google’s Geo division, TechCrunch reported.

The neighborhood vibe feature will roll out on both Android and iOS systems in the coming months.

