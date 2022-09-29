Starting Saturday, Maryland drivers will be required to slow down or move over when passing any stopped cars displaying warning signals, officials said. Violators will face a $110 fine and add a point to their driving record.

Drivers in the state also will be required to use rear-facing seats for children under 2 years old. Violators will face a $50 fine after a written warning for a first offense.

The “Move Over” law applies to emergency vehicles and ordinary cars displaying hazard lights, flares or cones, state transportation officials said Thursday at a news conference. Penalties increase to $150 and three points for violations involving crashes, and $750 and three points for cases involving death or serious injury.

“Moving over or slowing down isn’t much to ask to help keep everyone on our roads safe,” Maryland Transportation Secretary James F. Ports Jr. said.

