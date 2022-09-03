LOS ANGELES (AP) — Two Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies were allegedly involved in a long-term scheme involving applications for residents to carry concealed weapons, authorities said.

The deputies, whose names were not made public, were relieved of duty following the alleged weapons law misconduct, the sheriff’s department said Thursday in a news release. Their peace officer powers have been suspended as well.

The investigation began about a year ago after officials discovered “irregularities” in the concealed weapons application process, the department said.

Authorities served search warrants at multiple locations Thursday and seized evidence related to the alleged scheme.

“While disappointed at the alleged conduct this investigation uncovered involving department personnel, Sheriff Alex Villanueva will not tolerate employee misconduct and expects all members of the Department to hold themselves to the highest level of ethical and professional conduct,” the department said in the news release.

Additional details were not available.