Country star Jason Aldean has been dropped by Nashville public relations firm The GreenRoom after his wife, Brittany Aldean, made a controversial post on Instagram.

In the Aug. 23 post, Mrs. Aldean captioned an Instagram video with, “I’d really like to thank my parents for not changing my gender when I went through my tomboy phase. I love this girly life.”

The post drew immediate controversy for what some, including country singers Cassadee Pope and Maren Morris, considered transphobia.

It’s so easy to, like, not be a scumbag human? Sell your clip-ins and zip it, Insurrection Barbie. — MAREN MORRIS (@MarenMorris) August 26, 2022

Although The GreenRoom did not explicitly mention the post in their statement announcing they dropped Mr. Aldean, they contrasted music being their focus with continuing to represent him.

“Music has always been and remains The GreenRoom’s core focus, so we had to make the difficult decision after 17 years to step away from representing Jason. We aren’t the best people for the gig anymore, but will always be big fans of his music — he is one of the greatest live entertainers in country music,” firm co-owner Tyne Parrish said in a statement to Billboard.

