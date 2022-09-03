A Tupelo, Mississippi man accused of stealing a plane and threatening to crash it into a local Walmart has landed in Ashland and been taken into custody. The plane is reportedly intact.
Suspect Cory Patterson is alleged by officials to have worked for a fixed-base operator at the Tupelo Regional Airport.
At around 5 a.m. Saturday morning, 911 operators in Tupelo received a call from the plane, already airborne, threatening to crash into the town’s Walmart. The store and surrounding area were evacuated.
Leslie Criss, a Tupelo resident, told the Associated Press that “I’ve never seen anything like this in this town. It’s a scary way to wake up on a Saturday morning.”
The plane continued to fly over the succeeding hours. At 8:12 a.m, authorities reported the plane was flying over the Toyota plant in Blue Springs, Mississippi.
It was around 9:43 a.m. that law enforcement identified the suspect as Cory Patterson.
Mr. Patterson posted on Facebook Saturday morning that “‘Sorry everyone. Never actually wanted to hurt anyone. I love my parents and sister, this isn’t your fault. Goodbye,’” according to the Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal.
By 10:23 a.m, the plane had landed in Ashland, Mississippi, and Mr. Patterson was in the custody of the Benton County Sheriff’s Department as of 10:35 a.m.
Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves confirmed the plane was down on Twitter.