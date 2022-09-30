Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson took the judicial oath Friday during her formal investiture ceremony at the Supreme Court, where she officially took her seat on the bench.

With President Biden looking on, Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. administered Justice Jackson the judicial oath, as the clerk of court stood between them holding the Bible. Vice President Kamala Harris and Speaker Nancy Pelosi also attended the ceremony, which was invitation-only.

Justice Jackson was escorted into the marble courtroom by the clerk of the court, and sat in the same chair used by Chief Justice John Marshall. His chair has been used for every investiture since the late Justice Lewis Powell Jr. took his oath in 1972, according to the high court.

Among the invited lawmakers were Republican Sen. Ben Sasse of Nebraska and Rep. Darrell Issa of California.

Justice Jackson is the first Black woman to serve on the Supreme Court. The justices will kick off the 2022 term on Monday, hearing a dispute over the Clean Waters Act.

After the oath, Chief Justice Roberts and Justice Jackson walked out of the court and onto the high court’s steps, where the two shook hands.

She then waved to onlookers and was greeted by her husband. They shared a hug before exiting the steps.

Mr. Biden nominated Justice Jackson in February to replace liberal Justice Stephen G. Breyer Jr., who retired at the end of the last term, which wrapped up in June. The Senate confirmed her in April.

Retired Justices Breyer and Anthony Kennedy also attended the ceremony on Friday.

• Alex Swoyer can be reached at aswoyer@washingtontimes.com.