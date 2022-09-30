Trevor Noah, host of Comedy Central’s “The Daily Show” for the past seven years, announced his impending departure from the program at Thursday’s taping.

“I’ve loved hosting this show. It’s been one of my greatest challenges. It’s been one of my greatest joys,” Mr. Noah told both the in-studio and at-home audiences.

<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet” data-lang=”en” data-theme=”dark”><p lang=”en” dir=”ltr”>A special message from Trevor Noah <a href=”https://t.co/lMM8ll51fu“>pic.twitter.com/lMM8ll51fu</a></p>— The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) <a href=”https://twitter.com/TheDailyShow/status/1575664029162475521?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw“>September 30, 2022</a></blockquote> <script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8”></script>

Mr. Noah also mentioned that the COVID-19 lockdowns helped spur him toward the decision.

“I spent two years in my apartment [during COVID], not on the road. Stand-up was done. And when I got back out there again, I realized that there’s another part of my life that I want to carry on exploring,” Mr. Noah said.

It is not immediately clear when Mr. Noah will exit the program, nor has it been determined who his successor will be.

“We are grateful to Trevor for our amazing partnership over the past seven years,” Comedy Central said in a statement to Variety. “With no timetable for his departure, we’re working together on next steps. As we look ahead, we’re excited for the next chapter in the 25+ year history of ‘The Daily Show.’”

• Brad Matthews can be reached at bmatthews@washingtontimes.com.