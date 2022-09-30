The sale of recreational marijuana to adults 21 and older will be legal in Vermont starting Saturday, although only three dispensaries in the state are currently prepared to do so.

Ceres, FLORA Cannabis, and Mountain Girl Cannabis will open for recreational sales on Saturday; a fourth dispensary is licensed but not ready to begin recreational sales on opening weekend.

“We know many Vermonters have been looking forward to this historic date, and we’re excited to serve them,” Ceres’ chief operating officer Russell Todia told the Burlington Free Press.

Vermont plans to have a gradual rollout of adult-use cannabis sales as more businesses become logistically able to grow and sell to meet demand.

James Pepper, chairman of Vermont’s Cannabis Control Board, told the Associated Press that they were aiming for a “soft opening.”

There will be limits set on how much people can purchase at any one time.

“There is a purchase limit per transaction and one ounce of cannabis flower per transaction. This translates to about eight grams of concentrate or about 800 milligrams of cannabis product in edibles,” Nellie Marvel of the CCB told WCAX-TV, a Burlington, Vermont CBS affiliate.

Vermont joins 14 other states in allowing the recreational sale of marijuana. It is legal but not for sale in four more states — Rhode Island, New York, Connecticut and Virginia — as well as the District of Columbia.

While dispensaries have been agreeable about the limited rollout, Vermont’s cannabis growers are less sanguine, having been waiting for licensing since May.

“Outdoor cultivators for this year have gone all year waiting for licenses with the question of whether they should plant or not… they can’t really go 16 months without earning… There’s a lot of outdoor cultivators still waiting for licensing. I mean the season’s over for them,” Bernardo Antonio, education director for the Vermont Growers Association, told the AP.

Mr. Pepper, responding to grower concerns, noted to the AP, “What we’re focused on at the board is consumer safety and public safety, and honestly, a slow rollout is not the worst thing in the world.”

• Brad Matthews can be reached at bmatthews@washingtontimes.com.