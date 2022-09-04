Former President Donald Trump went after his predecessor in his first campaign-style speech Saturday, telling rally-goers in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, that President Biden’s speech about MAGA Republicans was the “the most vicious, hateful and divisive speech ever delivered by an American president.”

Mr. Trump stumped for GOP candidates he has endorsed in tough races in Pennsylvania, including Mehmet Oz for the U.S. Senate and Douglas Mastriano for governor.

“There’s only one party that’s waging war on American democracy by censoring free speech, criminalizing dissent. You see that happening,” Mr. Trump said. “Disarming law-abiding citizens by issuing lawless mandates and unconstitutional orders, imprisoning political protesters. That’s what they’re doing. Rigging elections, weaponizing the Justice Department and the FBI like never ever before, and raiding and breaking into the homes of their political opponents. I wonder who that could be?”

Mr. Biden last week delivered a prime-time address in Philadelphia in which he accused Mr. Trump and “MAGA Republicans” of representing “an extremism that threatens the very foundations of our republic.” His remarks erupted a political firestorm and charges from Republicans of sowing division.

Mr. Trump used his rally to go after Mr. Biden head on, at one point saying “above all this election is a referendum on the corruption and extremism” of the president and Democrats.

His speech marked the first public comments since the FBI raided his Mar-a-Lago estate last month to retrieve highly classified documents.

Mr. Trump decried the investigation as “one of the most shocking abuses of power by any administration in American history” and “a travesty of justice.”

• Ramsey Touchberry can be reached at rtouchberry@washingtontimes.com.