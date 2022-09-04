Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz announced Sunday the selection of Maj. Gen. Herzi Halevi to be the next chief of staff of the Israel Defense Forces.

“Major General Halevi is the most suitable officer to serve as Chief of Staff of the IDF in terms of the rich operational experience he has in a variety of areas of action,” Mr. Gantz said in a statement.

A former IDF chief of staff himself, Mr. Gantz said he appreciates Gen. Halevi’s “approach to various military issues, which he has demonstrated throughout his years of service in the field and at headquarters.”

Gen. Halevi, 56, is currently the deputy chief of staff and will replace the retiring Lt. Gen. Aviv Kohavi, officials said.

A veteran paratrooper, Gen. Halevi formerly served as head of Israel’s military intelligence branch and was in charge of the IDF’s Southern Command, which includes the volatile Gaza Strip area.

He is a past commander of the General Staff Reconnaissance Unit, more commonly known as Sayeret Matkal. It is considered the top special forces unit of the Israel Defense Forces.

