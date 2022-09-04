Barack Obama won an Emmy award at Saturday night’s Creative Arts ceremony for narrating the Netflix documentary series, “Our Great National Parks.”

The former president beat out other big names including famed wildlife and nature narrator David Attenborough, NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and actress Lupita Nyong’o.

The show was produced by Higher Ground, the production company Mr. Obama owns with his wife, Michelle Obama.

Mr. Obama joins Dwight D. Eisenhower as the only presidents to win an Emmy. Eisenhower won a special Emmy in 1956.

The former president has also won two Grammys for audiobook reading for two of his memoirs, “The Audacity of Hope” and “A Promised Land.”

— This article was based in part on wire service reports.

