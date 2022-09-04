The top Democrat in charge of the party’s reelection efforts in the House said Sunday the party’s candidates are ready to campaign with President Biden after several victories in Congress and at the ballot box.

Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney of New York, chair of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, pointed to the passage of several significant laws and special elections as evidence the party is poised to combat a Republican surge come November amid shifting momentum.

“You better believe we’re going to stand with the president and say we passed in a bipartisan way better roads, better bridges, better health care for our veterans,” Mr. Maloney told “Fox News Sunday.” “That’s the kind of agenda that we’re standing in support of, and you see it working in the polls.”

Despite Mr. Biden’s poor approval rating in the polls and economic pains brought on by the highest inflation in four decades, the Democratic candidates in recent special elections in Alaska and New York proved triumphant over their GOP opponents.

Rather than a red tsunami, Democrats have become increasingly optimistic that they can stave off a Republican takeover of Congress. The GOP needs net gains of just one seat in the Senate and five in the House to capture control of the chambers.

Legislative victories, such as helping veterans exposed to toxins, boosting the domestic semiconductor chip industry, and a tax and climate spending bill aimed at lowering health care costs and spurring clean energy, are also buoying Democrats’ hopes.

“You better believe Democrats are going to celebrate that,” Mr. Maloney said. “So are the voters, and that’s why we’ve been winning in special elections from Alaska to New York.”

