Alyssa Farah Griffin, the newest co-host on ABC’s “The View,” said Monday that she will use her GOP opinions on the left-leaning talk show to give a voice to those who voted for former President Donald Trump.

“I’m a millennial and I worked in the Trump administration,” Mrs. Griffin told ABC’s “Good Morning America” ahead of the show’s new season that starts Tuesday. “I’ve also since criticized the former president, but I still want to be a voice for the 47 million who voted for him and tell them why I won’t support him again, but here’s what a future Republican Party can and should look like.”

Mrs. Griffin, a CNN political commentator and frequent Trump critic, served as press secretary for former Vice President Mike Pence and as a special assistant to Mr. Trump.

She’s no stranger to “The View,” which will feature six co-hosts: Mrs. Griffin has guest-hosted more than two dozen times.

The other Republican co-host will be GOP strategist and CNN political commentator Ana Navarro, who also has criticized the former president.

The other four hosts are Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin and Sara Haines.

Mrs. Griffin said having two conservative voices on the program will bring new but important viewpoints that will stand out from its left-leaning slant.

“I survived the Trump West Wing. I think I can survive ‘The View,’” she said. “I think we can be a little reductive in how we look at politics: red, blue, Republican, Democrat. But there’s a whole host of nuance in between both of the parties.”

• Ramsey Touchberry can be reached at rtouchberry@washingtontimes.com.