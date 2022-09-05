An Ohio father was charged with murdering his infant son Friday after police said he admitted to locking the baby inside of a hot car for five hours.

New Philadelphia Police Chief Michael Goodwin said in a statement that they arrested and charged Landon Parrott, 19, with murder, involuntary manslaughter and two counts of endangering children. He is currently being held in the Tuscarawas County Jail on a $250,000 bond.

Hospital staff notified authorities after Mr. Parrott brought his unresponsive child to the emergency room around 2 p.m. that day.

Detectives initially found that Mr. Parrott was giving inconsistent information about how his child ended up in the ER, according to Chief Goodwin, and during a later interview said that Mr. Parrott confessed to leaving his child in the car for five hours when it was 87 degrees outside.

“It appears that this was not a matter of forgetting the child but was a deliberate act so as the child would not be a disturbance while in the house,” Chief Goodwin said.

Police Capt. Ty Norris told WJW, a Fox affiliate in Cleveland, that the outside temperature made the car’s interior about 130 degrees.

“This child was in there strapped into a car seat with no fluids, no air conditioning, nothing,” Capt. Norris told the station. “It’s heartbreaking to see this unfold before your eyes.”

Surveillance video obtained by WJW showed that Mr. Parrott first put the child in the car around 8:30 a.m. He then returns to check on the child around 1:50 p.m.

Police said Mr. Parrott confessed after they confronted him with additional information.

