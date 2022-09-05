If ABC and The Washington Post were to be believed in the days before Election Day 2020, then-candidate Joseph R. Biden was about to wipe the floor with President Trump in Wisconsin. The news outlets’ Oct. 28 survey, just a week before voting day, showed the Democrat up by a staggering 17 percentage points.

Mr. Biden would win the state, though only by the barest of margins — 63 hundredths of a percentage point. ABC and The Post weren’t just off base, they were in a different galaxy, one where GOP voters didn’t seem to exist.

Missing Republicans plagued pollsters across the board in surveys ahead of the 2020 election, leading to bungled projections and a new round of soul-searching by the industry.

Yet as voters prepare for November’s midterm elections, it’s not clear the pollsters have solved anything.

“In the media polls, no, they have not fixed it,” said Jim McLaughlin, a GOP pollster. “I used to think it was incompetence back in 2016. Now I think they do it purposely to tamp down on Republican support.”

This year’s polls are getting plenty of attention, particularly as they show Republicans suddenly struggling in what should be a good environment for them — a midterm election with a historically unpopular Democratic president, a lingering pandemic and a chaotic economy.

The fundamental trick to polling is finding a sample that matches the overall population well enough to get valid results. In decades past, when nearly everybody who voted had a landline telephone and wasn’t bombarded by scam calls, it was relatively easy to get a solid sample.

In 1997, Gallup says, it got responses from 28% of those it dialed. By 2017 that had dropped to just 7%. Pollsters have gone looking for ways to supplement — or in some cases completely supplant — phones.

But there’s another wrinkle when conducting election polling, or so-called “horserace” surveys, to try to project the winning candidate: You never know who, exactly, is going to show up to cast a ballot.

Many pollsters compensate by trying to identify “likely” voters, and “weight” their results to match what they believe will be the actual turnout.

A survey of 1,000 people in a generally red-leaning state that ended up with 500 self-identified Democrats in the sample, for example, would be weighted to more closely match voter registration numbers or an expected partisan turnout.

But Michael McKenna, a former top legislative aide in the Trump White House who also conducts polling, said pollsters spend far too much time trying to guess at that factor, and it ends up introducing major errors into their work.

“The thing about turnout models is, they’re great, right? They can be predictive, if you’re right. But if you’re wrong about who shows up, guess what? The whole thing is wrong,” Mr. McKenna said.

He suggested readers be wary of polls that tout weighting.

“These guys are afraid of their own methodology, which is why they weight. Once you get something that’s weighted, you’ve essentially substituted your own opinion for science,” Mr. McKenna said.

He said some polls just feel so wrong that they should never be released. Yet media organizations, who have pumped tens of thousands of dollars into surveys, feel compelled to run their work — and outlandish results can, perversely, earn more clicks online.

The ABC-Post 2020 Wisconsin poll showing Mr. Biden winning by 17 points is a telling example.

That survey was based on a partisan breakdown of 30% Democrats, 26% Republicans and 44% something else. By contrast, the 2020 electorate was 32% Democrats, 37% Republicans and 31% something else.

That means the poll underestimated the share of Republicans by 11 points.

Mr. McLaughlin said the Wisconsin poll was so stark that he got a call from Mr. Trump asking what was up.

In a statement to The Washington Times, The Post said that poll was “well off the mark” and pointed out that it alerted readers to that fact at the time. In the eighth paragraph of its report the paper said its sample showed slightly more Clinton voters than Trump voters, and if the survey had been weighted to match the 2016 electorate Mr. Biden’s lead would have been cut to 12 points.

The Post said it and ABC have taken steps to improve polling quality, including sharing their raw datasets from their 2020 polls and inviting independent analysis.

And in 2021, when The Post polled in Virginia’s governor’s race, the paper published an article on how it conducted and adjusted its polling to correct for errors from 2020. The paper’s final poll showed Democrat Terry McAuliffe up 1 point over Republican Glenn Youngkin, which was within the margin of error. Mr. Youngkin would win by about 2 percentage points.

A Post employee was also part of the American Association for Public Opinion Research’s post-2020 task force, which tried to figure out what went wrong.

Among the potential problems they identified were oversampling of Democratic voters, wrongly correcting for errors from the 2016 vote, and failing to spot millions of new voters who did turn out.

Some analysts argue both pollsters and the poll-consuming public need a refresher on what it’s all about.

G. Elliott Morris, in a new book, “Strength in Numbers: How Polls Work and Why We Need Them,” said journalists need to remind audiences of all the ways a poll might be off — and stop treating a survey showing a couple-point lead, within the margin of error, as a clear indication one candidate is winning. That’s a toss-up race, Mr. Morris says.

Many poll consumers have developed shortcuts for interpreting polls, such as assuming a standard level of bias. Some readers will automatically adjust the results of any ABC-Washington Post survey a few percentage points more toward the GOP.

John Cluverius, associate director of the Center for Public Opinion at the University of Massachusetts, Lowell, cautioned against that sort of approach, particularly for midterm elections where contests are state-by-state and there’s not a single consistent formula that works everywhere, all the time.

He pointed to work his outfit did in 2020 in North Carolina, New Hampshire and Texas. Their polling was really accurate in North Carolina and reasonably close in New Hampshire. But they missed in Texas pretty badly, he said. Other pollsters did better in Texas but missed in North Carolina.

“What regular consumers of news and regular consumers of polling information should know is most pollsters out there are doing the best they can with the resources they have. if they are being open and transparent about their methodology, about what went right and what went wrong, that is the most we could ask for.”

He said polling in the current environment is particularly tricky because there’s never been an environment like this before, where such large groups of people are experiencing such divergent economies.

“We’re trying to apply all these textbook rules to a situation that isn’t described in any textbook,” he said.

Mr. McLaughlin said good rules of thumb for pollsters are to use voter lists, rather than random samplings of adults. His firm also uses a wide range of methods to reach potential respondents, including cellphones, a small percentage of landlines, and text messages.

“It costs us like thousands of dollars just to build the list to make sure we’ve got a good sample,” he said. “Good polling is expensive.”

That’s one reason why those in the business speak differently about polling done for penny-pinching media organizations, or polling meant for public consumption.

“Its use is almost expressly for propaganda. It’s for the press, it’s for donors, it’s to show people hey we’re winning, or hey we’re gaining,” Mr. McKenna said.

“I believe that we’re going to see a lot of the same mistakes replicated in 2022,” he said. “The midterms are harder to do survey work just because you’re not quite sure who’s going to show up. and in this environment, guys with turnout models and weighted averages are inclined to use them more generously.”

• Stephen Dinan can be reached at sdinan@washingtontimes.com.