Archaeologists in Poland discovered remains during a dig near a 17-century cemetery in the town of Pien that seemed to have been interred with measures designed to ensure the deceased woman in the grave did not return.

The skeletal remains were found with the blade of a sickle above the body’s throat and a padlock around her toe, which archaeologists told the Daily Mail was meant to “prevent her returning from the dead”

“The sickle was not laid flat but placed on the neck in such a way that if the deceased had tried to get up most likely the head would have been cut off or injured,” Professor Dariusz Poliński from the Nicholas Copernicus University told the tabloid.

Mr. Poliński also told the Daily Mail that the padlocked toe meant “the closing of a stage and the impossibility of returning.”

Other items found on the woman’s remains, such as a silk cap on her head, indicated she was of high social status.

• Matt Delaney can be reached at mdelaney@washingtontimes.com.