The campaign arm for House Republicans released a TV ad Tuesday targeting a vulnerable Democrat for supporting massive spending, as part of a strategy to spotlight runaway inflation under Democrats’ control.

The National Republican Congressional Committee’s 30-second spot uses Rep. Elissa Slotkin’s own words about spending in Washington to accuse the Michigan Democrat of “throwing away your future.”

“She threw away COVID relief on a luxury resort and golf courses,” the ad states. “Now, Slotkin’s raising taxes, costing everyone, forcing families to pay more.”

Portions of the nearly $2 trillion COVID-19 relief package enacted last year in President Biden’s first few months were used by some states and localities for other expenditures such as golf courses and tourism.

Mrs. Slotkin is one of dozens of vulnerable Democrats in swing districts who the NRCC is linking to Mr. Biden and portraying as big-spending liberals ahead of the November midterm elections while inflation is at a 40-year high.

Mrs. Slotkin’s campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Democrats’ $740 billion climate change legislation, known as the Inflation Reduction Act, includes tax hikes for the nation’s wealthiest individuals and corporations. It has generated fears among some that those increases could trickle down to low- and middle-income Americans.

Mr. Biden last month said he will take executive action to wipe out up to $20,000 of student debt for millions of qualifying borrowers, prompting ridicule from both sides of the aisle that taxpayers would be on the hook for bailing out those who pursued higher education.

NRCC spokesman Mike Berg said Mrs. Slotkin, Mr. Biden and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, California Democrat, are to blame for the “inflation crisis they caused with their reckless spending.”

Congressional Democrats at risk of losing their seats have sought to distance themselves from the White House and their party’s national brand.

They’ve embraced more pro-police and pragmatic stances. They haven’t shied from bucking the Democratic Party on certain issues, such as the student loan forgiveness and “defund the police,” in hopes of appealing to undecided and conservative voters.

Rep. Chris Pappas, New Hampshire Democrat, represents one of the most contested races. He recently told The Washington Times that individual members know their districts best, not party leaders.

“It’s really important for leadership to heed the calls of swing district members that are here each and every day,” Mr. Pappas said.

• Ramsey Touchberry can be reached at rtouchberry@washingtontimes.com.