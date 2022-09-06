NEWS AND OPINION:

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi would like to become the ambassador of Italy after the midterm elections are over, according to Fox Business Network anchor Maria Bartiromo in a report filed Tuesday.

“President Biden is holding the Italy ambassador position for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi as she plots her next move after the 2022 midterm elections,” she wrote.

“Biden is holding the spot for the speaker, sources say, which is one reason he has yet to fill the position since taking office. Speculation earlier this year that a Pelosi ally and former Wall Street executive wanted the job has shifted with the increasing likelihood that the GOP takes the majority,” Ms. Bartiromo said.

“There was no clarity yet on how a new U.S. Senate will react to a Pelosi nomination, but there was a mixed reaction to her in the role from sources this week. Biden ambassador nominees have been confirmed by the Senate, but Biden has been slow to name ambassadors to several countries, including Italy,” she continued.

“About a quarter (27%) of the 194 ambassador positions are currently without a Senate-confirmed official. Presidents typically reserve ambassador posts in the most desirable locations for the people who have helped propel them to the White House, such as political operatives and donors,” Ms. Bartiromo said.

MIDTERMS: FIVE GAME CHANGERS

The countdown is underway for the midterm elections; the polls open in 62 days. Are the results already set in stone? Maybe not.

“There are a number of potential developments that could yet shake up the midterms. Here are five that would instantly change the national political environment heading into the home stretch,” declared the Association of Mature American Citizens — a conservative interest group which compiled the list.

Here’s the abbreviated version of that list: “A deliberate leak that President Biden won’t run in 2024”; “a major development in the Hunter Biden saga”; “more damaging revelations about the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago”; “another major foreign policy disaster”; and “a major economic downturn.”

“If these or any other unforeseen developments shake up the campaign between now and election day, Republicans must be ready to respond quickly and to capitalize on the opportunity. As we have been reminded time and again in recent cycles, the election is not over until it’s over — and circumstances often continue to shift dramatically right up until the voting stops. Given recent history, the smart money may well be on quite a few additional surprises before all is said and done,” the organization said.

PRO-LIFERS GET READY

With an eye on the midterm elections, Priests for Life — a national pro-life organization — is now focusing on resources, educational materials and voter training, ready to mobilize and motivate pro-life voters around the nation.

“The U.S. Senate is currently split down the middle with 50 Republicans and 50 Democrats. The balance of power is likely to shift one way or another,” the Rev. Frank Pavone, national director of the organization, said in a statement shared with Inside the Beltway.

“Voters need to nationalize the election, looking beyond their concerns about the candidates and the issues at play in their state, and considering that their vote will help determine the direction of the entire nation. Most believe our country is currently headed in the wrong direction. A change in the U.S. Senate is a big part of correcting that,” Father Pavone advised.

“For many Americans, this election is not just about issues, but about freedom itself, about saving our nation. We agree, and we’re approaching the election with the vigor that such a situation deserves,” he said.

Find the organization at PriestsforLife.org — and find their voter outreach at ProLifeVote.com.

ONE FOR SHANNON

Fox News Media has announced the date on which Shannon Bream will take over as the permanent new anchor of “Fox News Sunday.”

Ms. Bream will step before the cameras this weekend, on Sept. 11. She will become the first female anchor in the 26-year history of the must-watch entry in the Sunday talk-show line-up.

She has had a noteworthy year. Ms. Bream’s new book “The Mothers and Daughters of the Bible Speak” has remained in the New York Times top-10 book list since it was published in April. A previous book — “Women of the Bible Speak” — also dominated the prestigious list when it was released in 2021.

Both books were published by Fox News Books, in collaboration with HarperCollins Publishers.

POLL DU JOUR

• 72% of U.S. adults say the economic conditions in the country as a whole are “getting worse”; 92% of Republicans, 75% of independents and 50% of Democrats agree.

• 47% overall say the U.S. economic condition is now “poor”; 69% of Republicans, 47% of independents and 30% of Democrats agree.

• 36% say the economic condition is “only fair”; 26% of Republicans, 36% of independents and 43% of Democrats agree.

• 15% say the economic condition is “good”; 4% of Republicans, 15% of independents and 25% of Democrats agree.

• 1% say the economic condition is “excellent”; 0% of Republicans, 1% of independents and 2% of Democrats agree.

SOURCE: A Gallup poll of 1,006 U.S. adults conducted Aug. 1-23 and released Tuesday.

