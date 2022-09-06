When a woman says she dreams about a man, it’s usually intended as a compliment.

Not so with Jennifer Lawrence.

A popular Fox News host haunts the liberal Hollywood actress in her sleep, she said in an interview released Tuesday.

“She even discussed with her therapist the recurring nightmares she has about Tucker Carlson,” Vogue magazine writer Abby Aguirre wrote in a lengthy profile for the magazine’s October issue.

The Carlson-haunted nights are the result of her conservative birth family in Kentucky and their unimaginable support for former President Donald Trump and their watching Fox News, she said.

“I just worked so hard in the last five years to forgive my dad and my family and try to understand: It’s different. The information they are getting is different. Their life is different,” Ms. Lawrence told the writer, who noted the “haunted look in her eyes.”

Her efforts were unsuccessful because politics has high stakes and everybody must be on the same side of it, she said.

“I’ve tried to get over it and I really can’t. I can’t. I’m sorry I’m just unleashing, but I can’t f—- with people who aren’t political anymore. You live in the United States of America. You have to be political. It’s too dire. Politics are killing people,” Ms. Lawrence said.

In the interview, the Oscar-winning actress expressed dumbfounded incomprehension at anyone voting for Mr. Trump, especially over Democrat Hillary Clinton.

“It breaks my heart because America had the choice between a woman and a dangerous, dangerous jar of mayonnaise. And they were like, ‘Well, we can’t have a woman. Let’s go with the jar of mayonnaise,’” she said.

Ms. Lawrence said her family issues are common with women today, especially in the wake of the overturn of the Roe v. Wade abortion-rights ruling.

“I don’t want to disparage my family, but I know that a lot of people are in a similar position with their families. How could you raise a daughter from birth and believe that she doesn’t deserve equality? How?” she lamented.

