A National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration exploration team has discovered an unknown blue organism during a deep sea dive south of St. Croix.

The Aug. 30 dive was the last dive of the third of NOAA’s three Voyage to the Ridge expeditions this year. The collective expedition’s goal is to explore the Mid-Atlantic Ridge, which is the longest mountain range on Earth.

Scientists commenting on the livestream of the dive could not find a consensus on what the blue organism might be.

The team called it a “blue goo,” among other similar descriptors.

“It’s not quite gooish but doesn’t seem particularly not gooish,” one scientist said on livestream, according to the Miami Herald.

Filmed at a depth of 1,400 feet, the creature seemed to be formless, lacking limbs and covered with bumps. One scientist, noticing circles on its surface, said it might be able to extend and retract part of itself.

The team eventually settled on three possibilities: a soft species of coral, a sea sponge or a marine invertebrate called a tunicate.

