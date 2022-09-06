The success of “Top Gun: Maverick” has put it in elite company, with the summer blockbuster exceeding $700 million in the domestic box office.

It’s now one of only six films to achieve that milestone when it hit $701 million after bringing in nearly $8 million over Labor Day weekend, according to multiple reports. That helped push it past Marvel’s 2018 film “Black Panther,” which sits right at $700 million.

Paramount also said that the Top Gun sequel is the first movie to ever hold the domestic box office’s top spot for Memorial Day weekend and Labor Day weekend, according to Variety.

The magazine reported that the film has made the top five of the domestic box office charts for 14 of the past 15 weeks.

“It’s without a doubt that ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ is a true cultural touchstone embodying the power of the cinematic experience,” Brian Robbins, president and CEO of Paramount Pictures, said in a statement.

Globally, “Maverick” has raked in more than $1.44 billion, putting it 12th on the list for “Top Lifetime Grosses,” according to Box Office Mojo.

