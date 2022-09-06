The Wisconsin Democrat running to oust Republican Sen. Ron Johnson was absent from President Biden’s side during his trip to Milwaukee on Monday, marking the latest example of Democrats in tough races bucking appearances with their party’s leader.

Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, who’s running against Mr. Johnson, had other engagements and was unable to attend Mr. Biden’s Labor Day campaign speech.

“The lieutenant governor appreciates the president coming to Wisconsin to honor the labor movement in our state,” campaign spokeswoman Maddy McDaniel told the Daily Mail. “Mandela walked in the Milwaukee parade and then went to support Wisconsin workers at events across the state, including in Racine, where UAW Local 180 has been on strike for over 100 days.”

Mr. Biden said Mr. Barnes could not be there, but the Democrat “will be your next United States senator.”

Mr. Johnson, who has faced fierce backlash from Democrats for his support of former President Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election, has been down in the major polls since June.

Mr. Biden repeatedly targeted the GOP incumbent in his speech, telling voters that Mr. Johnson was coming after their Social Security and is one of the “MAGA Republicans” whom he considers a threat to democracy.

