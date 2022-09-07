NEWS AND OPINION:

It was not so long ago that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi caught some criticism for the size of her luxury refrigerator — a $24,0000 stainless steel Sub-Zero model full of fancy ice cream brands. She displayed them in the middle of a COVID-19 lockdown on April 21, 2020, during an appearance on “The Late Late Show with James Corden.” Progressives and Republicans alike faulted her for the tone-deaf display of pricey goodies inside a pricey refrigerator during dire times.

The New York Post quipped that it was a case of “Dessert Storm” while syndicated columnist Clarence Page declared that “Nancy Pelosi’s ice cream is a fridge too far.”

Appliances, however, are still a part of the political discourse, most notably from California Gov. Gavin Newsom, who is now begging the locals to conserve energy and not strain the Golden State’s energy grid amid soaring temperatures, drought and water shortages.

“Here’s specifically what you can do,” the governor said in a video message released Wednesday.

“In the early morning hours, particularly tomorrow and the next day or so, pre-cool your home. Run your air conditioning earlier in the day when more power is available. And we encourage you to close your windows and blinds to keep your home cool as well. And today and tomorrow afternoon after 4 p.m., please turn your thermostat up to 78 degrees or higher, and avoid to the extent possible using any really large appliances,” Mr. Newsom said.

The governor has dubbed his request for public cooperation as a “Flex Alert.”

And in summation

“1 in 6 Americans are now behind on utility bills and in danger of losing their utility services with natural gas prices up over 30% since last July and electricity prices up over 15%. We need to unleash American energy dominance to end this energy crisis,” advised Rep. Don Bacon, Nebraska Republican, in a tweet on Wednesday.

His source for that claim? It comes from The National Energy Assistance Directors Association, a group that monitors national data on energy assistance programs.

Just in case

Behold, it’s the “Biden Survival Kit.”

The Republican Senate Leadership Committee launched a new merchandise line on Wednesday to help Americans across the country “cope with President Biden’s disastrous leadership and upcoming visits to their areas” as he campaigns for local Democrats.

The snappy, good-humored little collection includes a coffee mug with the motto “Surviving Biden’s America one sip at a time,” a tote bag bearing the phrase “Clean up on Aisle 46” and an official “Screaming Pillow” for anyone who is frustrated by the White House and the policies that come out of it.

Check out the new line and a brief video at BidenSurvival.com.

“This survival kit will help Americans endure two months of pathetic attempts by Biden and his state Democrat allies trying to skirt responsibility for supporting the failed liberal policies that destroyed the economy,” said Andrew Romeo, communications director for the committee, in a statement shared with Inside the Beltway.

Republicans get busy

The midterm elections are still about two months away — but that has not stopped the Republican National Committee from sliding into high gear in its public outreach.

The committee has already surpassed what it deems “another historic milestone.”

The GOP has already made a record-breaking 50 million valuable contacts as the countdown to Election Day continues.

During the 2018 midterms, the committee did not hit the 50 million voter contacts mark until mid-October.

“The Republican Party is united and firing on all cylinders heading into November. Through a combination of our state-of-the-art, data-driven ground game, strong candidates across the country, and historic investments in minority communities, Republicans have never been better positioned to retake majorities in the House and Senate,” committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said in a statement shared with Inside the Beltway.

“Republicans have the tools, the message, and the candidates to beat the Biden Democrats and win in November,” she advised.

Foxified

The week of Aug. 29 was the 35th consecutive week in which Fox News was the most-watched cable network, besting news and non-news competition alike according to Nielsen Media Research. The network also defeated the cable news competition, surpassing CNN and MSNBC for the 81st consecutive week with 2.1 million primetime viewers.

Fox News also aired 82 of the top 100 cable news telecasts during the week. As it has in the past, “The Five” dominated the audience numbers, drawing 3.3 million viewers during the week. “Fox & Friends” also ruled the morning hours with 1.3 million viewers, compared to 984,000 viewers who watched MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” and 382,000 how watched CNN’s “New Day.

Poll du jour

33% of U.S. adults are paying “a lot of attention” to the upcoming midterm elections; 40% of Republicans, 29% of independents and 37% of Democrats agree.

58% of those who watch MSNBC, 44% of those who watch Fox News and 31% of those who watch CNN also agree.

29% overall are paying “some attention” to the elections; 33% of Republicans, 27% of independents and 31% of Democrats agree.

25% of those who watch MSNBC, 27% of those who watch Fox News and 35% of those who watch CNN also agree.

21% are paying “only a little attention” to the elections; 20% of Republicans, 23% of independents and 21% of Democrats agree.

15% of those who watch MSNBC, 20% of those who watch Fox News and 25% of those who watch CNN also agree.

17% are paying “no attention at all” to the elections; 7% of Republicans, 20% of independents and 11% of Democrats agree.

2% of those who watch MSNBC, 9% of those who watch Fox News and 9% of those who watch CNN also agree.

Source: A Yahoo News survey of 1,634 U.S. adults conducted Sept. 2-6.

