You’ll want to keep that mask handy if you’re a fan of the fine arts. Theater venues in many major metropolitan areas still require their patrons to wear masks, including in cities such as Chicago, Portland, San Francisco, Los Angeles, New York City and Washington, D.C.

“I’m sure there are some outliers who won’t come to the Met because they don’t want to wear a mask,” Peter Gelb, general manager of the Metropolitan Opera in New York, told The New York Times. “[But our] older audiences feel safer wearing masks. And our younger audiences are respectful of that.”

Other places in the Big Apple that are keeping their mask mandate in place include the New York Philharmonic, Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center, and the New York City Ballet, according to the newspaper.

Meanwhile, the San Francisco Opera is keeping both its mask and vaccination requirements in place.

“Our recent audience survey also indicated a very strong desire for continued safety protocols in the auditorium,” San Francisco Opera General Director Matthew Shilvock told The Times.

Masks are also still required to attend shows at D.C.’s Kennedy Center, the LA Opera in downtown Los Angeles and the Portland Opera.

The Chicago Opera Theater company, like the San Francisco Opera, still requires both masking and proof of vaccination to attend their performances.

