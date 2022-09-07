Mehmet Oz, the Republican nominee in Pennsylvania’s Senate race, refused to say Tuesday whether he would back Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell as GOP chief if elected in November.



His snub of Mr. McConnell came just days after the Kentucky Republican hosted a fundraiser for Mr. Oz, in which he expressed “great confidence” in the political newcomer’s abilities to defeat Democratic Lt. Gov. John Fetterman.



“I look forward to being in the United States Senate and happy to make that decision for the next leader of the United States Senate … it will be Republican,” Mr. Oz told Fox News’ Brett Baier.



Pressed for a more concrete answer, Mr. Oz responded: “Not going to make it tonight.”

Mr. McConnell’s office declined to comment.



Mr. Oz is endorsed by former President Donald Trump but struggling to keep up with Mr. Fetterman in fundraising and in the polls.

Republicans hope Trump-backed Senate candidates can propel the party to retaking the chamber.

Pennsylvania is one of several battleground states where Democrats appear likely to grab a narrow victory in their bid to hold on to their majority in the 50-50 split chamber. Cook Political Report, a nonpartisan election forecaster, rates the contest as “lean Democrat,” as opposed to previously considering it a “toss-up.”

