A Pennsylvania woman vacationing in the Bahamas died after being attacked by a bull shark while snorkeling.

The unnamed 58-year-old woman and her family were taking part in a shore excursion; they had sailed to the Bahamas on the Royal Caribbean ship Harmony of the Seas, which departed Florida on Sunday.

The attack took place Tuesday afternoon at Green Cay, a popular snorkeling spot.

“The family was reportedly snorkeling in waters and that area is known for visitors to snorkel. It is further reported that family members observed a bull shark attacking the female,” Bahamian authorities said, according to Reuters.

The woman reportedly suffered bites to her “upper extremities.”

The tour operators assisted her family in moving her onto a dock, but she showed no signs of life. She was declared dead upon being transported to a local hospital.

“Royal Caribbean is providing support and assistance to the guest’s loved ones during this difficult time,” the cruise line told ABC News.

The beach where the attack occurred remains closed. The incident is subject to an ongoing investigation.

